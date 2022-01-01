Jean JEAN LABROSSE (LABROSSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Internat Notre Dame (Claveisolles)- Claveisolles 1962 - 1974
-
LA MARTINIERE MOMPLAISIR- Lyon 1975 - 1977
-
CNED LYON- Lyon 1990 - 1991
-
CNAM BREST- Brest 1991 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
99 Régiment D'infanterie Sathonay Camp- Sathonay camp 1978 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean JEAN LABROSSE (LABROSSE)
-
Vit à :
PLABENNEC, France
-
Né le :
11 mars 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean JEAN LABROSSE (LABROSSE) a ajouté CNED LYON à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean JEAN LABROSSE (LABROSSE) a ajouté 99 Régiment D'infanterie Sathonay Camp à son parcours militaire
-
Jean JEAN LABROSSE (LABROSSE) a ajouté CNAM BREST à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean JEAN LABROSSE (LABROSSE) a ajouté LA MARTINIERE MOMPLAISIR à son parcours scolaire