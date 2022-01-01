Jean Louis BRUGNEAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Annexe D'aubilly- Charleville mezieres 1974 - 1979
Collège Roger Salengros- Charleville mezieres 1979 - 1984
Lycée Monge- Charleville mezieres 1984 - 1985
Lycée Jacques Callot- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1985 - 1987
Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce (Egc)- Charleville mezieres 1987 - 1990
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Reims- Reims 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Procter & Gamble - Chef de secteur (Commercial)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1994 - 1996
Procter & Gamble - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1994 - 1997
Dacem (Darty) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- BOBIGNY 1997 - 1999
SFD COSERTEL - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Puteaux 1999 - 2002
Darty - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- LE MANS 2002 - 2006
Astrazeneca - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- RUEIL MALMAISON 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean Louis BRUGNEAUX
Vit à :
OULLINS, France
Né le :
15 mai 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
3 enfants
Profession :
Delegué medical
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
