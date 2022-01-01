Jean Louis BRUGNEAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Procter & Gamble  - Chef de secteur (Commercial)

     -  NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1994 - 1996

  • Procter & Gamble  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1994 - 1997

  • Dacem (Darty)  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  BOBIGNY 1997 - 1999

  • SFD COSERTEL  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Puteaux 1999 - 2002

  • Darty  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  LE MANS 2002 - 2006

  • Astrazeneca  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  RUEIL MALMAISON 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    3 enfants

  • Profession :

    Delegué medical

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

