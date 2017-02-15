Jean-Louis HUCY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Le havre 1952 - 1956
-
ECOLE COLETTE- Le havre 1956 - 1957
-
Lycée Professionnel Jules Siegfried- Le havre 1957 - 1963
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre 1957 - 1963
-
Lycée Professionnel Robert Schuman- Le havre 1963 - 1964
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1963 - 1964
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Du Havre Groupe Esc Normandie- Le havre 1964 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
KPMG - Expert comptable (Profession libÃ©rale)- ROUEN 1967 - 1995
-
Fiduciaire (KPMG) - Expert comptable (Profession libÃ©rale)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1967 - 1995
-
UIMM - Cadre (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Rouen 1995 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Louis HUCY
-
Vit Ã :
BOIS GUILLAUME, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 janv. 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EXPERT-COMPTABLE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu Guy LEVOT sur la photo 1ère commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu Guy LEVOT sur la photo 1ère commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu GÃ©rard MAIRE sur la photo 1ère commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu Roland BÃ‰LAMAN sur la photo 1ère commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu GÃ©rard MAIRE sur la photo 2ème commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu GÃ©rard MAIRE sur la photo 2ème commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu Roland BÃ‰LAMAN sur la photo 2ème commerciale (BEC)
-
Jean-Louis HUCY a reconnu GÃ©rard MAIRE sur la photo 1ère commerciale (BEC)