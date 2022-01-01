Jean-Luc LERAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ANDRE BRIQUET- Les clayes sous bois 1963 - 1971
-
Collège La Fosse Aux Dames- Les clayes sous bois 1971 - 1974
-
LEON BLUM- Villepreux 1974 - 1975
-
PIGIER- Versailles 1975 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Cadre bancaire- 1977 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
32ème Ra à Oberhoffen Sur Moder (67)- Oberhoffen sur moder
Contingent 80/04 2Â° section1980 - 1981
-
32 Ra - Service militaire- Bischwiller
Contingent 80/04 2Â° section1980 - 1981
-
32ème Régiment D'artillerie- Oberhoffen sur moder 1980 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Luc LERAY
-
Vit Ã :
MARCHEZAIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 oct. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
à Marchezais 28