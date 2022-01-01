Jean-Luc VILLERET (NATHALIE VILLERET PASZKOWIAK) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Allezard- Creteil 1966 - 1969
-
Imp La Montagne- Cormeilles en parisis 1969 - 1974
-
Collège Albert Schweitzer- Creteil 1974 - 1975
-
Lyce Th- Alfortville 1975 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Luc VILLERET (NATHALIE VILLERET PASZKOWIAK)
-
Vit à :
SEYNOD, France
-
Né le :
22 févr. 1960 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Régleur presse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Luc VILLERET (NATHALIE VILLERET PASZKOWIAK) a ajouté Lyce Th à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Luc VILLERET (NATHALIE VILLERET PASZKOWIAK) a ajouté Imp La Montagne à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Luc VILLERET (NATHALIE VILLERET PASZKOWIAK) a ajouté Collège Albert Schweitzer à son parcours scolaire
-
Jean-Luc VILLERET (NATHALIE VILLERET PASZKOWIAK) a ajouté Allezard à son parcours scolaire