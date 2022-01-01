RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Maur-des-FossÃ©s dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée François Ier- Fontainebleau 1992 - 1998
-
ENSIEG- Grenoble 1998 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Marie BONNEFONT
-
Vit Ã :
ORLEANS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello Darkness my old friend...
Profession :
Responsable Marketing Produit
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jean Marie BONNEFONT a reconnu Alexandre BOURIGAULT sur la photo 1ère S