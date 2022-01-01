Jean-Marie LE MAITRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Pavé Blanc- Clamart 1959 - 1964
-
BRETAGNE- Clamart 1959 - 1964
-
ECOLE LA PLAINE- Clamart 1959 - 1964
-
CES BRETAGNE- Clamart 1963 - 1968
-
CES BRETAGNE- Le petit clamart 1963 - 1968
-
Ceg 1 Rue De La Plaine- Clamart 1964 - 1968
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Clamart 1966 - 1968
-
Lycée Hoche (Annexe)- Meudon 1968 - 1969
-
COURS PROFESSIONNELS DE PREPARATEUR EN PHARMACIE- Versailles 1969 - 1972
-
COURS PROFESSIONNELS DE PREPARATEUR EN PHARMACIE- Paris 1979 - 1981
Parcours club
-
CSM CLAMART- Clamart 1964 - 1968
-
CSM CLAMART- Le petit clamart
Basket ball1965 - 1969
-
Rock'n'roll Dance Center- Paris
Danseur1990 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Montmorency
Pharmacie1982 - 1983
-
AMERICAN HOSPITAL OF PARIS- Neuilly sur seine
Pharmacie / materiel sterile UU1984 - 2013
-
Hôpital Américain De Paris- Neuilly sur seine
Pharmacie / materiel sterile UU1984 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Marie LE MAITRE
-
Vit à :
RUGLES, France
-
Né le :
25 juin 1953 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Aucune information disponible