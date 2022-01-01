Jean-Marie VERGÃˆS-ERROTABEREA (JEAN MARIE VERGÃˆS ERROTABEREA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • CLINIQUE DELAY  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Bayonne 1972 - 1984

  • COMPTOIR DU SUD OUEST  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bordeaux

    Visites du Pays Basque et des Landes

    1985 - 1988

  • ERICO FRANCE  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Andrezieux boutheon

    Directeur Commercial Export AFRIQUE, MOYEN ORIENT, GRECE,ROUMANIE,BULGARIE,ESPAGNE, PORTUGAL, POLYNESIE FRANCAISE, ANTILLES

    1988 - 2011

    RetraitÃ©

    en union libre

    4

