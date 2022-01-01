Jean-Marie VERGÃˆS-ERROTABEREA (JEAN MARIE VERGÃˆS ERROTABEREA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Bayonne
cours prÃ©paratoire Ã CM2 + 1an de Fin d'Ã©tudes1957 - 1962
-
Ecole Du Polo-beyris- Bayonne
Fin D'Ã©tudes1962 - 1963
-
TECHNIQUE SAINT ANDRE- Bayonne
4Â° + 3Â°1963 - 1965
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE DES MOUSSES- Brest
MOUSSE1966 - 1967
-
ECOLE DES ELECTROTECHNICIENS- Querqueville
MATELOT1967 - 1967
-
ENSEIGNE DE VAISSEAU HENRY- Lorient
QM2 ELECTRICIEN1967 - 1968
-
Bâtiment Base Moselle- Mururoa
QM2/QM1 ELECTRICIEN1968 - 1969
-
BEM HENRI POINCARE- Brest
QM1 ELECTRICIEN1969 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
CLINIQUE DELAY - Technicien (Technique)- Bayonne 1972 - 1984
-
COMPTOIR DU SUD OUEST - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bordeaux
Visites du Pays Basque et des Landes1985 - 1988
-
ERICO FRANCE - Directeur commercial (Commercial)- Andrezieux boutheon
Directeur Commercial Export AFRIQUE, MOYEN ORIENT, GRECE,ROUMANIE,BULGARIE,ESPAGNE, PORTUGAL, POLYNESIE FRANCAISE, ANTILLES1988 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Marie VERGÃˆS-ERROTABEREA (JEAN MARIE VERGÃˆS ERROTABEREA)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT PAUL LES DAX, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 dÃ©c. 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Belgique - Bulgarie - Cambodge - Chypre - Colombie - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Irak - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Jordanie - KoweÃ¯t - Liban - Mali - Maroc - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Panama - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Qatar - Roumanie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Sri Lanka - Oman - Tunisie - Turquie
-
-
-
Jean-Marie VERGÃˆS-ERROTABEREA (JEAN MARIE VERGÃˆS ERROTABEREA) a reconnu Jean Pierre ELHORRIBURE sur la photo CM2
-
Jean-Marie VERGÃˆS-ERROTABEREA (JEAN MARIE VERGÃˆS ERROTABEREA) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 12 novembre
-