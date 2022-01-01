Jean Michel CLASSEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Voltaire- Saint florent sur cher 1974 - 1979
-
Lycée Romain Rolland- Goussainville
Electrothecnique1982 - 1983
-
CENTRE LOUIS GATIGNON- Vouzeron 1997 - 1999
-
BODIGUEL- Meudon la foret
BTS Informatique2001 - 2002
-
IUT- Chateauroux
Licence ARI2004 - 2005
-
AFPA- Issoudun 2014 - 2014
Parcours entreprise
-
Si3e - Electromécanicien (Autre)- Bourges 1981 - 1985
-
Entreprise Industrielle - électricien (Technique)- Cercottes 1986 - 1997
-
INFOCENTRE - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Bourges 2000 - 2001
-
1fogenie - Thecnico-commercial (Informatique)- La chatre 2005 - 2009
-
Iut De Chateauroux - Enseignant (Autre)- Chateauroux
Licence SAR2007 - 2010
-
Centre Louis Gatignon - Formateur (Informatique)- Vouzeron 2009 - 2010
Parcours club
-
Jka Dojo De Gracay- Gracay 2009 - maintenant
-
Aïkido Club- Vatan 2009 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Aikiodo 18/36- Gracay 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Michel CLASSEAU
-
Vit à :
36210 ORVILLE, France
-
Né le :
22 oct. 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien, enseignant, formateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Grèce - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
