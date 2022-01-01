Jean-Michel FLAGEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Joliot-curie- Trappes 1965 - 1970
-
JEAN JAURES- Trappes 1967 - 1969
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Maurepas 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Maritime De Ronce Les Bains- La tremblade 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE TRAPPES- Trappes 1977 - 1977
-
Hachette- MAUREPAS 1979 - 1979
-
Trésor Public - Employé (Autre)- Maurepas 1979 - 1979
-
SNCF- PLAISIR 1979 - 1980
-
SNCF- VERSAILLES 1980 - 1983
-
SNCF- VERSAILLES 1984 - 1984
-
SNCF- TRAPPES 1984 - 1985
-
SNCF- DREUX 1986 - 1987
-
SNCF- HOUDAN 1987 - 2001
-
SNCF- BIARRITZ 2001 - 2003
-
SNCF- BAYONNE 2003 - 2005
-
SNCF - Cheminot (Autre)- HENDAYE 2005 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
54 Ra- Verdun 1983 - 1984
Parcours club
-
RAIL MOTO LOISIRS- Houdan 1995 - 2001
-
EUSKADI MOTORAIL- Hendaye 2002 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Michel FLAGEY
-
Vit à :
LUPSAULT, France
-
Né le :
27 sept. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Infographiste et webmaster (non pro):
http://femx-16mb.000webhostapp.com/index_m.html
http://ktm125rv.000webhostapp.com/index_m.html http://ktm254.000webhostapp.com/index_m.html http://yz250gh.000webhostapp.com/ http://racines.000webhostapp.com/ .../
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4