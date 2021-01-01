Jean Michel LHORLOGE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Cedre Bleu (Sarrigne)- Sarrigne 1979 - 1989
-
Collège La Venaiserie- Saint barthelemy d'anjou 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Cathédrale Saint-maurice- Angers 1991 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
CFA BELLE BEILLE- Angers 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Michel LHORLOGE
-
Vit à :
CRAON, France
-
Né le :
6 juil. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Mécanicien auto PL
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
