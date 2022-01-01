Jean-Michel PERRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE FRANCAISE- Lagos 1984 - 1989
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Lagos 1984 - 1989
Lycée Aux Lazaristes- Lyon 1989 - 1990
Lycée Saint-louis Saint-bruno- Lyon
1er G & TG21990 - 1992
Bts Commerce International Lycée Saint Marc- Lyon 1992 - 1994
Lycée Saint-marc- Lyon
BTS CI1992 - 1994
IDRAC LYON- Lyon
MGE Options Affaires Internationales Ancien membre actif de l''IMC !!1994 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Michel PERRET
Vit Ã :
JOHANNESBOURG, Afrique du Sud
NÃ© le :
6 fÃ©vr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je travaille à l'étranger comme je le souhaitais et j'aimerai avoir des nouvelles d'anciens, alors contactez moi !!!
Profession :
Directeur rÃ©gional
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Cameroun - Canada - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Gabon - Italie - Kenya - Maroc - Namibie - NigÃ©ria - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Congo - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Suisse - Swaziland - Tanzanie - Tchad - Togo - Tunisie - Zambie - Zimbabwe
Argentine - Australie - Chili - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Malaisie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Russie - Sri Lanka - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
