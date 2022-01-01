Jean-Philippe BERTHIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mairie (Jassans Riottier)- Jassans riottier
CP CE1 CE2 CM1 CM21969 - 1973
-
Collège Notre-dame De Mongré- Villefranche sur saone
CM2 6Ã¨me 5Ã¨me1973 - 1976
-
Collège Maurice Utrillo- Villefranche sur saone 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Professionnel Hôtelier François Rabelais- Dardilly
CAP employÃ© de rest(serveur)1979 - 1981
-
Ifpa Bourgogne- Macon
Titre Pro (Bac Pro) vendeur conseil en magasin2014 - 2014
Parcours club
-
US JASSANS BASKET- Jassans riottier
arriÃ©re droit1973 - 1979
-
Classe En 3- Jassans riottier 1980 - 1984
-
Judo Club St Jean-de-bournay- Saint jean de bournay 2015 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
GEORGES BLANC - Apprenti serveur (Autre)- Vonnas 1979 - 1981
-
RESTAURANT LAMELOISE - Commis de salle (Autre)- Chagny 1981 - 1982
-
HOTEL LE GRAND LARGE - Chef de rang (Autre)- Dolus d'oleron
saisonnier1983 - 1983
-
Hotel Restau Les Tournelles - Serveur (Autre)- Saint georges de reneins 1983 - 1984
-
Restaurant Du Casino D'evian - Chef de rang (Autre)- Evian les bains 1984 - 1984
-
Le Petit Tétras - Serveur saisonnier (Autre)- Sixt fer a cheval 1984 - 1985
-
Le Saint James - Chef de rang saisonnier (Autre)- Bouliac 1985 - 1985
-
Le Petit Tétras - Serveur saisonnier (Autre)- Sixt fer a cheval 1985 - 1986
-
Hostellerie Du Bas Bréau - Chef de rang (Autre)- Barbizon 1986 - 1987
-
Le Saint James - Chef de rang saisonnier (Autre)- Bouliac 1987 - 1987
-
Le Domaine D'orvault - Chef de rang (Autre)- Orvault 1988 - 1988
-
Restaurant La Chataigneraie - Chef de rang-responsable de salle (Autre)- Suce sur erdre 1988 - 1996
-
RESTAURANT DELPHIN - Chef de rang- Suce sur erdre 1988 - 1996
-
Restaurant L'écusson - Chef de rang (Autre)- Beaune 1996 - 2000
-
BRASSERIE LA CATHEDRALE - Serveur- Chalon sur saone 2000 - 2000
-
Bar "le Cosme-back" - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)- Chalon sur saone
Bar PMU Jeux2001 - 2007
-
Rôtisserie Saint Vincent - Serveur (Autre)- Chalon sur saone 2007 - 2013
-
Traiteur Declerck - Serveur (Autre)- Vienne 2017 - 2018
-
Brasserie De L'académie - Serveur- Macon 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
11 Ra- Offenburg
quartier MontalÃ¨gre1982 - 1982
-
état-major De L'artillerie Du 2ème Corps D'armée- Offenburg
Quartier Joffre1982 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Philippe BERTHIER
-
Vit Ã :
GERMAGNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 juil. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
je souhaite la bienvenue à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrait.
A bientot . .J-PHI.
Profession :
EmployÃ© de restaurant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
