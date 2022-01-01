Jean-Pierre CHESNÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Monique Alory (Souesmes)- Souesmes 1965 - 1972
-
Collège Gaston Jollet- Salbris 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée De Romorantin- Romorantin lanthenay 1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Euromarche / Auchan- Nogent sur oise 1978 - 1984
-
Euroloisirs Bricorama - Chef de secteur (Autre)- Nogent sur oise 1984 - 1989
-
Bricomarché- Aubigny sur nere 1990 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Pierre CHESNÉ
-
Vit à :
COULLONS, France
-
Né le :
3 déc. 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
