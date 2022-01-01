RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lyon
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE ST GATIEN- Tours 1965 - 1968
-
Lycée Saint-julien - La Baronnerie- Saint sylvain d'anjou 1968 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
TESA - Technicien (Technique)- Beaumont sur sarthe 1972 - 1972
-
CGCT - Technicien (Technique)- Clermont ferrand
(Clermont, Rennes, Rouen)1973 - 1980
-
CGCT LYON - Technicien (Technique)- Lyon
(Strasbourg, Nancy, Toulon)1980 - 1987
-
ERICSSON - Technicien supÃ©rieur (Technique)- Massy
VidÃ©o Montpellier1987 - 1988
-
MET COMMUTATION- Massy 1988 - 1988
-
DMS - Directeur technique (Informatique)- Lyon 1988 - 2000
-
AZUR TECHNOLOGY - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Lyon 2000 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre DUBOIS
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, Je suis à la retraite depuis 2012.
Vous pouvez m'écrire à cette adresse : jean.pierre.dubois@numericable.com
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Madagascar - Suisse
-
