Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TESA  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Beaumont sur sarthe 1972 - 1972

  • CGCT  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Clermont ferrand

    (Clermont, Rennes, Rouen)

    1973 - 1980

  • CGCT LYON  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Lyon

    (Strasbourg, Nancy, Toulon)

    1980 - 1987

  • ERICSSON  - Technicien supÃ©rieur (Technique)

     -  Massy

    VidÃ©o Montpellier

    1987 - 1988

  • MET COMMUTATION

     -  Massy 1988 - 1988

  • DMS  - Directeur technique (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 1988 - 2000

  • AZUR TECHNOLOGY  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 2000 - 2012

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour, Je suis à la retraite depuis 2012.
    Vous pouvez m'écrire à cette adresse : jean.pierre.dubois@numericable.com

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :