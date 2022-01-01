Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Castres 1952 - 1962
-
Faculté De Droit Aix-marseille- Aix en provence 1964 - 1968
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO)
-
Vit Ã :
PLAN DE CUQUES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1942 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraite paisible
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO) a reconnu Jean- Pierre DE ROZARIO sur la photo Cinquième Moderne 1956-1957
-
Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO) a reconnu Jean- Pierre DE ROZARIO sur la photo 1ere M'
-
Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO) a reconnu Jean- Pierre DE ROZARIO sur la photo Cinquième Moderne M 1956-1957
-
Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO) a ajoutÃ© Faculté De Droit Aix-marseille Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jean Pierre JEAN PIERRE DE ROZARIO (DE ROZARIO) a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Jaurès Ã son parcours scolaire