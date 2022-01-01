Jean-Pierre RAMONDOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • CEL

     -  Biscarrosse 1974 - 1975

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jean-Pierre RAMONDOU

  • Vit Ã  :

    TOULOUSE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    30 dÃ©c. 1953 (68 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages