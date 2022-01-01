Jean-Pierre RAMONDOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BONNEFOY- Toulouse 1956 - 1964
-
Collège Marengo- Toulouse 1964 - 1971
-
Ecole De Metiers Edf- Saint affrique 1971 - 1972
-
Edm Edf- Saint affrique 1971 - 1971
-
école Nationale De Métiers Edf - La Pérollière- Saint pierre la palud 1972 - 1973
Parcours club
-
STADE TOULOUSAIN- Toulouse 1958 - 1971
-
TCMS- Toulouse 1958 - 1965
-
TCMS- Toulouse 1965 - 1968
-
RCSA- Saint affrique 1971 - 1972
-
LYON OLYMPIQUE UNIVERSITAIRE- Lyon 1972 - 1973
-
AVENIR MOISSAGAIS- Moissac 1977 - 1983
-
Us Portet Sur Garonne- Portet 1990 - 1994
-
ETOILE PORTESIENNE TENNIS- Portet sur garonne 1990 - 2000
-
Csl Les Combes- Nice 2000 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Responsable adjoint d'Exploitation- TOULOUSE 1971 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
CEL- Biscarrosse 1974 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Pierre RAMONDOU
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né le :
30 déc. 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean-Pierre RAMONDOU a ajouté Edm Edf à son parcours scolaire