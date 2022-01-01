Jean Pierre THEPAULT JEAN PIERRE (THEPAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Vigée Lebrun- Paris 1950 - 1957
Parcours entreprise
-
Scapex - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Paris 1958 - 1959
-
BRODARD ET TAUPIN - RetraitÃ©- Paris 1965 - maintenant
-
Brodar Et Taupin - Ouvrier (Autre)- Paris 1965 - 1968
-
La Fonciere Populaire - Agent assurance vie (Commercial)- Brest 1970 - 1970
-
Lafonciere Populaire- Nantes 1970 - 1980
-
La Fonciere Populaire - Agent a ssurance vie (Autre)- Quimper 1970 - 1971
-
La Fonciere Populaire - Chef de secteur (Autre)- Saint brieuc 1971 - 1973
-
Nantes - Delegue organisation (Autre)- Nantes 1972 - 1980
-
La Fonciere Populaire - Delegue organisation (Commercial)- Saint nazaire 1974 - 1975
-
Rouen - Inspecteur assurance vie (Commercial)- Rouen 1976 - 1980
-
Chartres - Inpecteur assurance vie (Commercial)- Chartres 1979 - 1980
-
Epargne De France - Inspecteur assurance vie (Commercial)- Le mans 1980 - 1987
-
Uap Assurances - Agent assurance vie (Commercial)- Le mans 1987 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Gcp- Saarburg
fanfare clairon1963 - 1965
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Pierre THEPAULT JEAN PIERRE (THEPAULT)
-
Vit Ã :
PERROS GUIREC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
