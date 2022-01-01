Jean Sebastien Siette SIETTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame Saint Joseph (Parce Sur Sarthe)- Parce sur sarthe 1990 - maintenant
-
Collège Sainte-anne- Sable sur sarthe 1999 - 2003
-
Lycée Colbert De Torcy- Sable sur sarthe 2004 - 2006
-
Universite Du Maine (Faculte Des Sciences)- Le mans 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
SCOTTS FRANCE SAS - COMMERCIAL CDD DANS LES PRODUITS DE JARDIN (Commercial)- Ecully 2008 - 2008
-
OBUG - Technicien informatique (Technique)- Change 2008 - maintenant
-
Informatique Services Plus - Obug Le Mans - Chef d entreprise (Informatique)- Change
www.ispsarthe.com .2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean Sebastien Siette SIETTE
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1986 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU A TOUS ET A TOUTES
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jean Sebastien Siette SIETTE a reconnu Jean Sebastien Siette SIETTE sur la photo CE2-CM1-CM2
-
Jean Sebastien Siette SIETTE a ajouté Informatique Services Plus - Obug Le Mans à son parcours professionnel