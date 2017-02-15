Jean-Yves JEAN-YVES DROUILLET (DROUILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Republique (La Guerche De Bretagne)- La guerche de bretagne 1958 - 1967
-
Collège D'enseignement Général La Guerche De Bretagne- LA GUERCHE DE BRETAGNE 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée Agricole Angers Le Fresne- SAINTE GEMMES SUR LOIRE 1971 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Michel Schyrr & Fils - Paysagiste (Technique)- La tour de peilz 1974 - 1975
-
Garden Center - Responsable de secteur (Commercial)- Saumur 1976 - 1997
-
Jardinerie - RetraitÃ© (Autre)- Saumur
RetraitÃ© en CDI, intÃ©rimaire Ã la SociÃ©tÃ© des Bobola et Ã la CommunautÃ© des Tamalous.2016 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 110 De Creil- Creil 1975 - 1976
-
Sapeur Pompier De L'air- Creil 1975 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Yves JEAN-YVES DROUILLET (DROUILLET)
-
-
NÃ© le :
8 avril 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable vÃ©gÃ©tal
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
