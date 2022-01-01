Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BEAUSOLEIL- Allonnes 1982 - 1986
-
Honoré De Balzac- Saint lambert des levees 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Honoré De Balzac- Saumur 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Sadi Carnot- Saumur 1990 - 1994
-
LYCEE CHEVROLIER BTS- Angers 1994 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT
-
Vit Ã :
ANGERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 nov. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a ajoutÃ© Collège Honoré De Balzac Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a reconnu Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT sur la photo 5ème4
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a reconnu Jeanfrancois GAUTRAUTL sur la photo 3ème2
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a ajoutÃ© LYCEE CHEVROLIER BTS Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a ajoutÃ© ECOLE BEAUSOLEIL Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Sadi Carnot Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanfrancois GAUTRAULT a ajoutÃ© Honoré De Balzac Ã son parcours scolaire