RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Commentry
Jeanine LESAGE (BLONDIEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE DU BOURBONNAIS- Commentry 1942 - 1943
-
EDITH BUSSERON- Commentry 1943 - 1951
-
Cours Complémentaire De Filles- Commentry 1951 - 1954
-
EDITH BUSSERON- Commentry 1954 - 1956
Parcours club
-
ECLAIREURS DE FRANCE- Commentry 1951 - 1955
-
Foyer Cuturel D 'expression Et D'animation- Commentry 1983 - maintenant
-
ACADEMIE DES COMBRAILLES- Commentry 1991 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Ptt Commentry - Standardiste (Communication)- Commentry 1956 - 1956
-
Aec - Commentry - Secrétaire (Autre)- Commentry 1957 - 1986
-
Rhône-Poulenc (Sanofi) - Secrétaire (Autre)- COMMENTRY 1986 - 1993
Parcours de vacances
-
VVF VACANCES LA PALMYRE- Les mathes 2009 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jeanine LESAGE (BLONDIEAU)
-
Vit à :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire en retraite
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2