Jeanine LOUBET (NICOLAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Pelous  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Portet sur garonne 1966 - 1967

  • BENAC  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Mirande 1967 - 1972

  • Laho Equipement  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Toulouse

    employée administratif à la sté LEMANT de Portet sur Garonne en 1972 puis à la sté LAHO PORTET

    1972 - 1977

  • Mairie De Pins Justaret  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Pins justaret 1986 - 2007

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraitée

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages