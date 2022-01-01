RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grignan
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Récébédou- Portet sur garonne 1952 - 1960
-
JULES FERRY- Portet sur garonne 1960 - 1964
-
Lycée Professionnel Françoise- Toulouse
section employée de bureau1964 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Pelous - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Portet sur garonne 1966 - 1967
-
BENAC - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Mirande 1967 - 1972
-
Laho Equipement - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Toulouse
employée administratif à la sté LEMANT de Portet sur Garonne en 1972 puis à la sté LAHO PORTET1972 - 1977
-
Mairie De Pins Justaret - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Pins justaret 1986 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jeanine LOUBET (NICOLAU)
-
Vit à :
PINS-JUSTARET (31860), France
-
Née le :
19 juin 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3