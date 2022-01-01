RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Nurieux-Volognat
Jeanine PERRET (CARBALLO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE FAMILLE DES MINIMES- Toulouse 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Sainte-famille Des Minimes- Toulouse 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lyon
1 ere F71982 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jeanine PERRET (CARBALLO)
-
Vit Ã :
NURIEUX VOLOGNAT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
30 oct. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jeanine PERRET (CARBALLO) a reconnu Nathalie GAILLARDET sur la photo première F7 en oct 1983
-
Jeanine PERRET (CARBALLO) a ajoutÃ© Collège Sainte-famille Des Minimes Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanine PERRET (CARBALLO) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE SAINTE FAMILLE DES MINIMES Ã son parcours scolaire