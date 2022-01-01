Jeanne ITEN (JEANNE MARIE ITEN LALLEMAND ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Argentat 1998 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jeanne ITEN (JEANNE MARIE ITEN LALLEMAND )
-
Vit à :
LISSAC SUR COUZE, France
-
Née le :
31 juil. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Jeanne ITEN (JEANNE MARIE ITEN LALLEMAND ) a ajouté Collège Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanne ITEN (JEANNE MARIE ITEN LALLEMAND ) a ajouté Collège Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Jeanne ITEN (JEANNE MARIE ITEN LALLEMAND ) a ajouté ECOLE BEAUPEYRAT à son parcours scolaire