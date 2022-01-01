Jeff PHEULPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège De L'arc- Dole 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée Technique Les Mesnils Pasteur- Dole 1981 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Jacques Duhamel- Dole 1981 - 1987
Parcours club
-
MJC- Dole
Secretaire bureau. Animateur club astro1985 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
3è Rcs- Fribourg
IT dept.1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Alstom - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- VILLEURBANNE 1990 - 1992
-
Alstom - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- TARBES
Developpeur logiciel chaine de traction TGV1994 - 2001
-
Eukorail - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Seoul
responsable validation TGV-K2001 - 2006
-
Alstom - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- MILAN 2006 - 2007
-
Alstom - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- BEIJING
Responsable validation train grande vitesse2007 - 2009
-
ALSTOM REI - Site manager test & investigation (Technique)- Reichshoffen 2009 - maintenant
-
ALSTOM BANGALORE - TLM (Technique)- Bangalore 2019 - maintenant
-
ALSTOM AUSTRALIA - Test Lab Manager (Technique)- North perth 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jeff PHEULPIN
-
Vit Ã :
PERTH, Australie
-
NÃ© le :
24 mars 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Argentine - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Cambodge - Canada - Chine - CorÃ©e du Sud - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Japon - Kosovo - Luxembourg - MacÃ©doine - Maroc - Mauritanie - Mongolie - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Serbie - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
Jeff PHEULPIN a reconnu Jeff PHEULPIN sur la photo peloton 2 88/04
-
Jeff PHEULPIN a ajoutÃ© ALSTOM AUSTRALIA Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Jeff PHEULPIN a ajoutÃ© ALSTOM BANGALORE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Jeff PHEULPIN a reconnu Jean-Charles BARBAUD sur la photo 3ème B
-
Jeff PHEULPIN a reconnu Jeff PHEULPIN sur la photo 3ème B