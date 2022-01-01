Jeff PHEULPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • MJC

     -  Dole

    Secretaire bureau. Animateur club astro

    1985 - 1989

Parcours militaire

  • 3è Rcs

     -  Fribourg

    IT dept.

    1988 - 1989

Parcours entreprise

  • Alstom  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  VILLEURBANNE 1990 - 1992

  • Alstom  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  TARBES

    Developpeur logiciel chaine de traction TGV

    1994 - 2001

  • Eukorail  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Seoul

    responsable validation TGV-K

    2001 - 2006

  • Alstom  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  MILAN 2006 - 2007

  • Alstom  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  BEIJING

    Responsable validation train grande vitesse

    2007 - 2009

  • ALSTOM REI  - Site manager test & investigation (Technique)

     -  Reichshoffen 2009 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM BANGALORE  - TLM (Technique)

     -  Bangalore 2019 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM AUSTRALIA  - Test Lab Manager (Technique)

     -  North perth 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jeff PHEULPIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    PERTH, Australie

  • NÃ© le :

    24 mars 1966 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :