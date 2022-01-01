Jennifer MAUCORPS (JULIEN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Carentan)- Carentan 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Notre Dame- Carentan 1993 - 1997
-
Institut Notre-dame- Carentan 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Sivard De Beaulieu- Carentan 1996 - 1997
-
Institut De Formation Chambre De Métiers- Coutances 1997 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Jennifer Coiff' - Chef d'entreprise,coifffeuse- Isigny sur mer 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennifer MAUCORPS (JULIEN)
-
Vit à :
MONTMARTIN EN GRAIGNES, France
-
Née le :
4 août 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise ;coiffeuse
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1