Jérôme JÉRÔME CLAUDEL-TAULEIGNE (CLAUDEL-TAULEIGNE)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Epinal 1974 - 1978
-
Ecole Saint Goery (Epinal)- Epinal 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Elsa-triolet- Thaon 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Claude Gellée- Epinal 1986 - 1988
Parcours militaire
-
SMA- Pointe a pitre 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :JÃ©rÃ´me JÃ‰RÃ”ME CLAUDEL-TAULEIGNE (CLAUDEL-TAULEIGNE)
-
Vit Ã :
NANCY, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 aoÃ»t 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Claudel.tauleigne@free.fr
Si l'envie vous en dit !!
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
