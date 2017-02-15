JÃ©rÃ´me JÃ‰RÃ”ME CLAUDEL-TAULEIGNE (CLAUDEL-TAULEIGNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • SMA

     -  Pointe a pitre 1994 - 1995

Parcours entreprise

  • Smac  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  NANCY

    responsable travaux dans les domaines d'activitÃ©: bardage, Ã©tanchÃ©itÃ©

    2004 - 2007

  • JERDIM  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Nancy 2007 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Claudel.tauleigne@free.fr

    Si l'envie vous en dit !!

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :