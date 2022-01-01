Jerome LE GUILLANTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BISSON- Lorient 1974 - 1983
-
Collège Auguste Brizeux- Lorient 1983 - 1987
-
ECOLE NOUVELLE VILLE- Lorient 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Dupuy De Lome- Lorient 1987 - 1992
-
Institut De Formation En Masso-kinésithérapie Chu Toulouse Purpan- Toulouse 1993 - 1996
-
Ecole D'ostéopathie De Genève- Cartigny 2003 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome LE GUILLANTON
-
Vit à :
GUIDEL, France
-
Né le :
9 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
0297027691 osteopathie.guidel@free.fr
Profession :
Osteopathe
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Jerome LE GUILLANTON a reconnu Alexandre LE GUILLANTON sur la photo ce2
-
Jerome LE GUILLANTON a reconnu Géraldine BIOTTEAU CALLOCH (BIOTTEAU) sur la photo CM2