Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collége Jean -moulin- Barbezieux saint hilaire 1995 - 1998
LEPA DE LA BRIE- Bergerac 1998 - 1999
CIFOP- Angouleme 2000 - 2002
Parcours club
Football Club Bergerac- Bergerac 1998 - 1999
UF BARBEZIEUX BARRET- Barbezieux saint hilaire 1999 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Le Blues Rock Cafés - Barman- Angouleme 2006 - 2007
Le Pop Rock Cafe - Gerant (Autre)- Barbezieux saint hilaire 2007 - 2009
Le Blues Rock Cafés - Barman- Angouleme 2009 - 2010
Sport2000 - Responsable magasin- Barbezieux saint hilaire 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jessy CHAILLOU
Vit à :
BARBEZIEUX SAINT HILAIRE, France
Né le :
22 sept. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
