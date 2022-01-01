Joaquim GOMES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (Saint Jean De La Ruelle)- Saint jean de la ruelle 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Max Jacob- Saint jean de la ruelle 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Maréchal Leclerc De Hauteclocque- Saint jean de la ruelle 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
SILMARILS - Infographiste 3D- Lognes 1993 - 1998
-
PSYGNOSIS FRANCE - Infographiste 3D- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Infogrames Paris - Lead Artist- Paris 1999 - 2001
-
NEVRAX - Animateur Infographiste 3D- Paris 2001 - 2005
-
Visual Impact Productions - Animateur Infographiste 3D- Paris 2007 - 2010
-
Limtree - Infographiste- Paris 2011 - 2013
-
Black Sheep Studio - 3d Artist / animateur 3D- Paris 2014 - 2015
-
Ubisoft (Owlient) - Lead Animateur /3D artist- Paris 2015 - maintenant
A propos
-
-
PARIS, France
-
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Infographiste
en union libre
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
