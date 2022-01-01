JoÃ«l BOUNIOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Victor La Coste)- Saint victor la coste 1982 - 1988
-
Lycée Gérard Philipe- Bagnols sur ceze 1993 - 1996
-
Université D'avignon Et Des Pays Du Vaucluse- Avignon 1996 - 1997
-
THEOPHILE ROUSSEL- Saint chely d'apcher
BTS Traitement des materiaux1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
SURF - Laboratoire / production (Production)- Reignier 2000 - 2010
-
Surf- Reignier 2000 - 2010
-
MARQUET - Technicien (Technique)- Reignier
Responsable laboratoire2000 - 2005
-
MARQUET - ContremaÃ®tre (Production)- Reignier 2005 - 2007
-
MARQUET - Commercial (Commercial)- Reignier 2008 - 2010
-
HTC - Responsable technique (Technique)- Marnaz 2010 - 2014
-
SOTECH - Responsable production (Technique)- Cluses 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :JoÃ«l BOUNIOL
-
Vit Ã :
CLUSES, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 avril 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants...
Profession :
Responsable methodes/industrialisation
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Irlande - Luxembourg - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
JoÃ«l BOUNIOL a ajoutÃ© SURF Ã son parcours professionnel
-
JoÃ«l BOUNIOL a ajoutÃ© SOTECH Ã son parcours professionnel
-
JoÃ«l BOUNIOL a reconnu Joel BOUNIOL sur la photo 1èreS2
-
JoÃ«l BOUNIOL a reconnu Joel BOUNIOL sur la photo Ts1
-
JoÃ«l BOUNIOL a ajoutÃ© Surf Ã son parcours professionnel