Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Club Méditerranée  - Analyste Programmeur/Chef de Projet (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 1992 - 1992

  • CLUB MED  - Chef de Service (Informatique)

     -  Scottsdale 1992 - 1999

  • INSIGHT  - Chef de Projet Internet (Informatique)

     -  Tempe 1999 - 1999

  • CONTINENTAL PROMOTION GROUP  - Chef de Service (Informatique)

     -  Scottsdale 1999 - 2001

  • AVNET  - Chef de Projet (Informatique)

     -  Phoenix 2001 - 2004

  • Advertising Checking Bureau  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Tempe 2004 - 2007

  • Equiant Financials  - Directeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Scottsdale 2007 - 2013

  • American Express  - Program Manager (Informatique)

     -  Phoenix 2013 - 2017

  • Amkor Technology  - Senior Manager, Global Web Applications (Informatique)

     -  Tempe 2017 - 2019

  • Mckesson  - Director, Software Engineering (Informatique)

     -  Scottsdale 2019 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Divorcé, trois enfants (2 filles: 25 et 22 ans et un garçon de 20 ans).
    Habite à Phoenix, Arizona depuis 1990. Carrière en informatique.

  • Profession :

    Directeur Informatique, International

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

