Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège- Coublevie 1978 - 1982
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Voiron 1982 - 1985
Icpi Lyon- Lyon 1985 - 1990
Institut De Chimie Et De Physique Industrielle (I.c.p.i)- Lyon
Diplome d'Ingenieur Electronicien/Informaticien1985 - 1990
ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY- Tempe
MBA1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Club Méditerranée - Analyste Programmeur/Chef de Projet (Informatique)- PARIS 1992 - 1992
CLUB MED - Chef de Service (Informatique)- Scottsdale 1992 - 1999
INSIGHT - Chef de Projet Internet (Informatique)- Tempe 1999 - 1999
CONTINENTAL PROMOTION GROUP - Chef de Service (Informatique)- Scottsdale 1999 - 2001
AVNET - Chef de Projet (Informatique)- Phoenix 2001 - 2004
Advertising Checking Bureau - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Tempe 2004 - 2007
Equiant Financials - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Scottsdale 2007 - 2013
American Express - Program Manager (Informatique)- Phoenix 2013 - 2017
Amkor Technology - Senior Manager, Global Web Applications (Informatique)- Tempe 2017 - 2019
Mckesson - Director, Software Engineering (Informatique)- Scottsdale 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Joel JOEL BORIE (BORIE)
Vit à :
SCOTTSDALE, Etats-Unis
Né le :
11 juin 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé, trois enfants (2 filles: 25 et 22 ans et un garçon de 20 ans).
Habite à Phoenix, Arizona depuis 1990. Carrière en informatique.
Profession :
Directeur Informatique, International
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Égypte - Japon - Nouvelle-Zélande - Pologne - Russie - Viêt Nam
