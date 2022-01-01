Joelle LE NOUYS (GAILLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Marcigny)- Marcigny 1958 - 1966
ECOLE LYONNAISE DE SOINS ESTHETIQUES- Lyon
CAP D'ESTHETICIENNE VENDEUSE1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
Desarbre - Piqueuse en pret à porter (Production)- Marcigny 1966 - 1972
Parcours club
AMICALE LAIQUE- Marcigny
THEATRE ,DANSE FOLKORIQUE,CHORALE PUIS MISS AMICALE EN 19701967 - 1970
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Joelle LE NOUYS (GAILLARD)
Vit à :
CHALON SUR SAONE, France
Née le :
19 janv. 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR
Grace au site, j'ai retrouvé des copines après 42 ans ,ça fait chaud au coeur
Je vous embrasse et j'espère en retrouver d'autres
Profession :
ESTHETICIENNE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
