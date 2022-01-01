Joelle PELÃ‰ (POUILLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Turly-la Bussiere- Bourges 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Jules Verne- Bourges 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Jacques Coeur- Bourges 1995 - 1998
-
Cfa Pour Les Employés En Pharmacie De La Région Centre- Bourges 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Pharmacie Du Progres - Apprentie prÃ©parateice en pharmacie (Autre)- Bourges 2002 - 2004
-
PHARMACIE PEYROUX - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Issoudun 2004 - 2005
-
Pharmacie Simonet - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Aubigny sur nere 2006 - 2008
-
Pharmacie Des Ecoles - PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Les aix d'angillon 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joelle PELÃ‰ (POUILLOT)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MARTIN D'AUXIGNY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 mars 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
PrÃ©paratrice en pharmacie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
