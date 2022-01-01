Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AMELOT- Paris 1955 - 1957
-
Ecole (75011)- Paris 1955 - 1957
-
ECOLE ENFANTS DU SPECTACLE- Paris
Il y a plusieurs noms pour la meme ecole...1958 - 1961
-
ECOLE DU SPECTACLE- Paris 1958 - 1961
-
ECOLE DU SPECTACLE- Paris
Il y a plusieurs noms pour la meme ecole...1958 - 1961
-
Lycée Montaigne- Paris 1961 - 1963
-
Lycée Fénelon- Paris 1963 - 1965
-
Lycée Privé Yabne- Paris 1965 - 1968
-
Université Hébraïque- Jerusalem
Licence de Litterature et langue francaise et d'histoire du theatre 1989-1994 Diplome Schwartz 1994-19951989 - 1995
Parcours club
-
IHOUD HABONIM- Paris
Sous le nom de Michaela1962 - 1964
-
HABONIM DROR- Paris 1962 - 1964
-
DEJJ- Paris 1965 - 1965
-
CCVL- Paris 1968 - 1969
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN)
-
Vit Ã :
JERUSALEM, Israël
-
NÃ©e le :
16 mars 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Je serais tres contente de retrouver d'anciennes connaissances ou amis. Si vous vous rappelez de moi, envoyez-moi un petit mot.A bientot. Joelle
Profession :
Productrice video
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Birmanie - Croatie - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Japon - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Portugal - Roumanie - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Jean Francois DI FIORE sur la photo MARS 1961
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Josiane GERMONPRE sur la photo MARS 1961
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo MARS 1961
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo Septieme
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo septieme
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo sixieme
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo Ihoud Habonim
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo seconde
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo 4èB3
-
Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) a reconnu Joelle ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) sur la photo Cours Preparatoire ou Elementaire