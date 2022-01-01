Joelle Yael ASHKENAZI (ZISERMANN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,

    Je serais tres contente de retrouver d'anciennes connaissances ou amis. Si vous vous rappelez de moi, envoyez-moi un petit mot.A bientot. Joelle

  • Profession :

    Productrice video

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :