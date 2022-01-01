Johann WARNET (LE GRAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Chateau (Nangis)- Nangis 1989 - maintenant
COLLEGE RENE BARTHELEMY- Nangis 1994 - maintenant
Lycée Becquerel- Nangis 1998 - maintenant
Parcours club
Orchestre D'harmonie De Nangis- Nangis 1995 - 2002
ORCHESTRE DEPARTEMENTAL DE SEINE ET MARNE- Nangis 1998 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
ERA IMMOBILIER - Négociateur immobilier (Profession libérale)- Noisy le grand
Ca paie et ça me plaît... ou inversement!2002 - 2010
ERA STARK IMMOBILIER - PDG (Profession libérale)- Champigny sur marne 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Johann WARNET (LE GRAND)
Vit à :
France
Né en :
1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
STARK IMMOBILIER NOISY LE GRAND
http://www.starkimmobilier.fr
Profession :
Directeur d'agence immobilière
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
