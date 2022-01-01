Johann WARNET (LE GRAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • ERA IMMOBILIER  - Négociateur immobilier (Profession libérale)

     -  Noisy le grand

    Ca paie et ça me plaît... ou inversement!

    2002 - 2010

  • ERA STARK IMMOBILIER  - PDG (Profession libérale)

     -  Champigny sur marne 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    STARK IMMOBILIER NOISY LE GRAND
    http://www.starkimmobilier.fr

  • Profession :

    Directeur d'agence immobilière

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :