Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louis Buton (Aizenay)- Aizenay 1984 - 1993
-
Collège Stéphane Piobetta- La roche sur yon 1993 - 1996
-
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers De La Vendée- La roche sur yon 1996 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Intermarché - Boucher (Production)- Le poire sur vie 1996 - 1999
-
Leclerc Oudairidis - Boucher (Production)- La roche sur yon 1999 - 2008
-
Cordonnerie Daguzé 'fast Shoes' - Cordonnier- La roche sur yon 2010 - maintenant
-
Cordonnerie Fast Shoes - Chef d'entreprise- La roche sur yon 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jonathan CAVENEL-BELLAÏCHE (CAVENEL)
-
Vit à :
AIZENAY, France
-
Né le :
18 sept. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cordonnier
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Luxembourg - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
