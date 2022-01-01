Josiane GALY (DUVAL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES COTEAUX- Saint cloud 1954 - 1959
Collège De Jeunes Filles De Suresnes- Suresnes 1960 - 1965
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris
Ã©lectro-radiologie mÃ©dicale (Ancien Institut d'Arsonval)1965 - 1967
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Josiane GALY (DUVAL)
Vit Ã :
LES MEES, France
NÃ©e le :
9 juil. 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Angola - BÃ©nin - Burkina Faso - Burundi - Cameroun - Cote d'Ivoire - Gabon - Ghana - GroÃ«nland - GuinÃ©e - GuinÃ©e Ã‰quatoriale - Islande - Madagascar - Mali - NigÃ©ria - NorvÃ¨ge - Ouganda - Centrafrique - Rwanda - Tanzanie - Tchad - Togo
