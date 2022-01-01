RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à AntibesLe résultat du brevet à Antibes
Katerine DUCHARLET (COTTA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Fontonne- Antibes 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Jacques Audiberti- Antibes 1983 - 1986
-
Université De Nice- Nice 1986 - 1988
-
LONDON STUDY CENTRE- Londres 1988 - 1989
-
INFATH- Nice 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
RADISSON SAS NICE - Responsable Groupes & Individuels (Commercial)- Nice 1990 - 1997
-
Office De Tourisme D'antibes Juan-les-pins - Adjointe Promotion (Commercial)- Antibes 1997 - 2013
-
Palais Des Congrès - Responsable Bureau des Ventes (Commercial)- JUAN LES PINS 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Katerine DUCHARLET (COTTA)
-
Vit à :
ANTIBES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
OTC 'Antibes Juan-les-Pins - Promotion Marketing
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Katerine DUCHARLET (COTTA) a ajouté Palais Des Congrès à son parcours professionnel
-
Katerine DUCHARLET (COTTA) a ajouté Office De Tourisme D'antibes Juan-les-pins à son parcours professionnel