Kathleen MARTIN (MARTIN )
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Therese (Rethel)- Rethel 1985 - 1997
-
Lycée Verlaine- Rethel 1999 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Kathleen MARTIN (MARTIN )
-
Vit à :
SATHONAY CAMP, France
-
Née en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Naturopathe /formatrice
Situation familiale :
célibataire