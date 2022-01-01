Katia DUBOURDIEU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GERARD PHILIPE - Autre- Fondettes 1982 - 1987
Collège Jean Roux - Autre- Fondettes 1988 - 1994
Lycée Professionnel Albert Bayet - Autre- Tours 1994 - 2000
Lycée Albert Bayet- Tours 1996 - 2000
Parcours club
L'aubrière- Fondettes 1988 - 1994
FCPE- Villemur sur tarn 2010 - maintenant
Mjc- Villemur sur tarn 2014 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
NRCO - Infographiste (Marketing)- Tours 2000 - 2000
MAIRIE DE FONDETTES - Infographiste (Communication)- Fondettes 2001 - 2001
Mkg Communication- Saint cyr sur loire 2002 - 2007
ACTION MARKET - EmployÃ©e de service marketing (Marketing)- Tours
Infographiste2002 - 2007
ACEF- Villemur 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Katia DUBOURDIEU
Vit Ã :
VILLEMUR SUR TARN, France
NÃ©e le :
9 nov. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infographiste et aide Ã domicile
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
