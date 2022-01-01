Kevin KUZNIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Danielle Casanova- Rouvroy 1993 - 1996
-
ECOLE VAILLANT COUTURIER- Rouvroy 1996 - 2001
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Rouvroy 2001 - 2005
-
Lycée Fernand Darchicourt- Henin beaumont 2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Kevin KUZNIA
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
9 août 1990 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Kevin KUZNIA a ajouté Lycée Fernand Darchicourt à son parcours scolaire
-
Kevin KUZNIA a ajouté Collège Paul Langevin à son parcours scolaire
-
Kevin KUZNIA a ajouté Ecole Maternelle Danielle Casanova à son parcours scolaire
-
Kevin KUZNIA a ajouté ECOLE VAILLANT COUTURIER à son parcours scolaire