Kevin ROMAGNY (KEVIN ROMAGNY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Edouard Herriot (Belleville)- Belleville 1999 - 2000
-
Collège Emile Zola- Belleville 2004 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Kevin ROMAGNY (KEVIN ROMAGNY)
-
Vit à :
BELLEVILLE, France
-
Né le :
17 nov. 1993 (28 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Kevin ROMAGNY (KEVIN ROMAGNY) a ajouté Collège Emile Zola à son parcours scolaire
-
Kevin ROMAGNY (KEVIN ROMAGNY) a ajouté Ecole Edouard Herriot (Belleville) à son parcours scolaire