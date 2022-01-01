Kristine LUI (NELSON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    I was an exchange student from the US and spent one year 1989-1990 at Lycee Vicor Huge in 1ereA3 with some great people with whom I have lost touch over the years. I now live in California and teach at a French school in Berkeley.

  • Profession :

    Enseignant

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :