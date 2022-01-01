Kristine LUI (NELSON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Poitiers 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
ECOLE BILINGUE DE BERKELEY- Berkeley 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Kristine LUI (NELSON)
-
Vit à :
SUNNYVALE, Etats-Unis
-
Née le :
23 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
I was an exchange student from the US and spent one year 1989-1990 at Lycee Vicor Huge in 1ereA3 with some great people with whom I have lost touch over the years. I now live in California and teach at a French school in Berkeley.
Profession :
Enseignant
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible