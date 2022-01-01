Lajos KULCSAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
SCA- Saint jean d'angely 1977 - 1991
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1986 - 1988
-
ECOLE MIOT- Saint jean d'angely 1988 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 722- Saintes 1990 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lajos KULCSAR
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Une passion pour le théâtre. Depuis 13 ans dans la Compagnie Icare de Naples (www.compagnieicare.free.fr)
Profession :
Chargé de projet technique - Webmestre - Formateur au Ministère de l'Environnement
Enfants :
2