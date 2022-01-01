Lajos KULCSAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

  • SCA

     -  Saint jean d'angely 1977 - 1991

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Lajos KULCSAR

  • Vit à :

    TOULOUSE, France

  • Né en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Une passion pour le théâtre. Depuis 13 ans dans la Compagnie Icare de Naples (www.compagnieicare.free.fr)

  • Profession :

    Chargé de projet technique - Webmestre - Formateur au Ministère de l'Environnement

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :