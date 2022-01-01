Latékoé LAWSON-HELOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Iut2 Informatique Génie Informatique- Grenoble 1994 - 1995
CFPA- Pont de claix 1997 - 1998
Ifsic - Institut De Formation Supérieure En Informatique Et Communication- Rennes 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
CELTIS TECHNOLOGIES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Buc 1998 - 2000
TEAM PARTNERS GROUP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2000 - 2004
ASTEK - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Latékoé LAWSON-HELOU
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur logiciel
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3