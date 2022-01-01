Laurence DESRUELLES (VALLART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Tourcoing 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1979 - 1982
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres (Antenne)- Douai 1982 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Laurence DESRUELLES (VALLART)
-
Vit Ã :
RONCQ, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, trois enfants : 3 filles
Profession :
Formatrice en franÃ§ais, soutien scolaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Birmanie - Cambodge - Chypre - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Jordanie - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
