Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maternelle Bridel- Kaysersberg 1995 - 1998
-
Ecole Jean Geiler (Kaysersberg)- Kaysersberg 1998 - 2000
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Colmar 2000 - 2003
-
Collège Saint-andré- Colmar 2003 - 2003
-
Collège Georges Martelot- Orbey 2003 - 2007
-
Lycée Bartholdi- Colmar 2007 - 2010
-
Palais Universitaire Strasbourg- Strasbourg 2010 - 2012
-
INSTITUT OMNIS- Strasbourg
Mention Complémentaire Accueil-Réception2012 - 2013
-
Sup De Log Promotrans Toulouse- Toulouse
BTS Transport et Prestations Logistiques2018 - 2020
-
Isteli / Etl- Toulouse
Bachelor Responsable Production Transport et Logistique2020 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lea KUNTZMANN (LEA KUNTZMANN)
-
Vit à :
MURET, France
-
Née le :
4 févr. 1992 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
