Liliane LANNOYE (GUILLAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Georges Fortry (Watten)- Watten 1961 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Liliane LANNOYE (GUILLAIN)
-
Vit à :
WATTEN, France
-
Née le :
22 févr. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Liliane LANNOYE (GUILLAIN) a reconnu Liliane LANNOYE (GUILLAIN) sur la photo LA CLASSE DES DES FILLES
-
Liliane LANNOYE (GUILLAIN) a reconnu Brigitte BLANGEZ (BONNAILLIE) sur la photo LA CLASSE DES DES FILLES
-
Liliane LANNOYE (GUILLAIN) a ajouté Ecole Georges Fortry (watten) à son parcours scolaire